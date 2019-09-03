Police: 2 in custody, 2 facing charges for Youngstown robbery in which robbers were shot

Youngstown's police chief said it will be up to prosecutors to determine if the store owner acted lawfully

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two suspects are in custody for a reported robbery at a Youngstown business Friday that left two other robbers wounded.

Police Chief Robin Lees said Tuesday that the two will face aggravated robbery charges for the 11:40 p.m. attempted robbery at Conroy’s Party Shop on South Avenue.

At least four suspects, two of them armed, tried to rob the store late Friday but were shot by the store owner, according to police.

Lees did not yet have the names of the suspects, but two are listed in a police report as 15-year-old boys.

The two suspects who were wounded are being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown and are expected to be charged when they are released, Lees said.

Lees said it will be up to prosecutors to determine if the store owner acted lawfully. He said an investigation by detectives is continuing.