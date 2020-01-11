Poland pizza shop reopens after nearby road project slows business

Workers at Ianazone's Pizza say a nearby roundabout project slowed their business

by: Vince Coll

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A local pizza place is ready for a new start.

That’s following a construction project that slowed business and lasted over five months.

Ianazone’s Pizza reopened on Friday after a temporary closure.

Business was going good until May when the road closed, leading to a major decrease in customers.

The road connects the roundabout to North Lima Road, Springfield Road and Western Reserve.

“Everyone wants progress, but as I’ve said before, it’s upsetting because we’re a small business, and we rely on this solely to feed us, as we feed everyone,” said owner Jake Olson.

Olson said he wasn’t the only business nearby to feel a negative impact, but sometimes, things are out of their control.

