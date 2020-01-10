Play in Youngstown shows effects of war

"Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret" highlights the struggles of an Army Green Beret -- on the battlefields and at home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some military members fight battles on the field and then fight them at home.

“Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret” is a play being performed this weekend in Youngstown, which shows and explains their struggles.

The play takes you through the life of an Army Green Beret. It shares his physical wounds from war, plus the other side of life, including how it affects his family and even his soul.

“Last Out” tells a soldier’s story and the families that fight with them, according to writer Scott Mann.

“I wanted to use what I call combat story-telling, live theater, to help communities better understand the impact of war, to validate the journey of men and women who have fought it and then to connect communities around this hard topic and promote some healing,” Mann said.

The show also has two trained psychologists on site, as needed, for audience members who may be affected by the content of the play.

The shows are 8 p.m. Saturday night and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

You can get tickets online or at the DeYor Performing Arts Center, located at 260 W. Federal St. in downtown Youngstown. For more information, visit www.lastoutplay.com.

Last Out – Trailer from American Veterans Center on Vimeo.