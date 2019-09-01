Planned $4.5-million project at Canfield Fair will provide event space for community

On September 25, after two years of preparation, a building project is scheduled to break ground

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield Fair is in its final days for the season, and before next year’s fair, there will be a new building on the fairgrounds.

The building will become the new home for the Junior Fair during fair season.

Out of season, Bergen Giordani said it can hold a multitude of events ranging from car shows to receptions.

“When someone comes here for an event — whether it’s the fair or a boat show or a horse event — they’re staying at area hotels. They’re eating in area restaurants. The money just trickles down to the community,” she said.

The project has been funded strictly through donations from the community.

One community member, Paul Ray, said he visits the fairgrounds at least 10 times a year. He said before this building, people attending events here were at the mercy of the weather, and the shelter will make a big difference.

“This year, the weather was good, but past years, the rain would keep cars out of here. There’d be a very minimal show for people showing up,” he said.

The first phase of the project is expected to be finished in 170 days. The total cost of the building is an estimated $4.5 million.

The construction of other phases will depend on how quickly the Fair Board collects funding for the project.

If you’d like to donate to the capital campaign, contact info@canfieldfair.com.