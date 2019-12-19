PHOTOS: Boardman police trying to identify Speedway robbers

Those with information on the robbers are asked to call the Boardman Police Department at 330-726-4150

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for three people who robbed the Speedway on Midlothian Boulevard in Boardman.

On Tuesday, three robbers came into the business with handguns and demanded employees open the cash registers.

Police said the robbers took money from the registers, as well as the cell phone of a customer who was in the store at the time.

Police released photos of the robbers, asking for information from the community about who they might be.

Those with information are asked to call the Boardman Police Department at 330-726-4150.