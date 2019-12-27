PennDOT’s northwest region announces busy, yet successful year

(WYTV) — Mayor Tom Wolf’s administration announced Friday that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s northwest region had a busy and successful year.

The region produced more than 50 projects in construction, worth over $100 million this year.

“We are proud of the investments we were able to make into the roadways throughout the region this year,” said Jim Foringer, P.E., District 1 Executive. “We had several major projects completed and others get underway, all with the goal of providing safe and efficient transportation to residents, travelers and businesses in northwest Pennsylvania.”

In PennDOT’s District 1 service area, bids for 79 contracts, valued at over $150 million, included 47 roadway and 32 bridge projects.

In Mercer County, 23 projects were completed or started. Some highlights include:

Route 62 and State Street – City of Hermitage, intersection safety improvement, roundabout, $3.2 million

Route 208 – Pine Township and Borough of Grove City, resurfacing from Lake Road to Route 58, $1.3 million

Route 58 – Greene Township, bridge rehabilitation, $380,000

Route 173 – Sandy Lake and Mill Creek townships, New Lebanon and Sandy Lake boroughs, resurfacing, $2.7 million

Various local roads – Borough of Sharpsville, reconstruction of West High and North Sixth streets, $433,000

“Despite the limited financial resources available, PennDOT District 1 continues to tackle large-scale transportation projects by making smart decisions as to the best use of resources to improve the roadways and bridges throughout the region,” Foringer said.

Other improvements in the region were efforts to better communication to the community, including increased availability of information posted about public meetings and plans available on its website.

Drivers can also check on road conditions on major highways by visiting the 511PA website, which is free and available 24 hours a day with up-to-date traffic delays, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to nearly 1,000 traffic cameras statewide.