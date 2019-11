All toys will be distributed to children in Mercer County

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – State police in Mercer County are kicking off their annual toy drive Wednesday.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 20 and through December 16, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Pennsylvania State Police Station, 826 Franklin Rd., Mercer.

The toys will be collected in the lobby.

The event is in partnership with Children’s Aid Society of Mercer.

All toys will be distributed to children in Mercer County.