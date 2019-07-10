Ohio Secretary of State makes several local visits

(WYTV) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited the Valley Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, he was at the Soap Gallery in Youngstown. He was the guest speaker for the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber’s monthly Lattes & Legislators.

His main topic was his work to ensure fair elections through strict security at the local level. LaRose also talked about moving the 2020 presidential primary from March 10 to St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s a move opposed by Democrats.

“States like Illinois, states like Arizona, Florida, they all have that same day, and it works fine, especially given there are many, many months of notice for the Boards of Election to prepare for that,” LaRose said. “I’m confident that they’ll make the changes they need to make to run a fair and honest election on that day, regardless of what day the legislature sets.”

LaRose was also scheduled to stop at the Trumbull County Board of Elections, the Haltec Corporation in Leetonia and the Columbiana County Board of Elections.