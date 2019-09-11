Ohio flags at half-staff; Austintown hosts 9/11 memorial event

The U.S. flag and the Ohio state flag will be lowered at all public buildings from sunrise to sunset

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags flown at half staff to honor victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A moment of silence will also be observed at 8:46 a.m. – the time the first plane hit the twin towers in New York City.

A 9/11 Memorial Service will be held in Austintown Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial Park, 1055 S. Raccoon Rd.

The paths throughout the park lead visitors to the remnants of the World Trade Center beams, building stones taken from the Pentagon, and urn containing dirt from the crash site of Flight 93.

9/11 Memorial services are being held throughout the Valley. Check your local municipality for locations and times.