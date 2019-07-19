Ohio budget includes money for Mahoning river, air station and tech group

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Regional Chamber is applauding local lawmakers for securing funding in Ohio’s budget for some local projects.
The state’s $70 million budget includes $2 million for the revitalization of the Mahoning River, $1 million for America Makes and $600,000 to promote the region’s military installations, which includes the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and Camp Garfield in Ravenna.
“This proactive, bipartisan effort between the business community and our elected leaders reflects how community advocacy can make real change,” said James Dignan, president and CEO of the Regional Chamber.
The money will be earmarked for the following projects: (Source: Regional Chamber)
- $1.5 million for low-head dam removal and $500,000 toward a riverside trail to assist in revitalizing the Mahoning River
- $1 million to match federal and/or private sector investment in additive manufacturing at America Makes
- $600,000 to help protect and grow military missions, including efforts to bring new C-130J aircraft to YARS and attract a $4 billion missile defense site to Camp Garfield