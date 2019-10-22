ODOT crews ready for winter weather

Crews showed off their fleet of snowplows and other equipment

(WYTV) – Workers with the Ohio Department of Transportation say they’re ready for the upcoming winter season — no matter what Mother Nature has in store.

Tuesday morning, crews showed off their fleet of snowplows and other equipment. They’re making sure everything is in good working order.

ODOT said they plan on using more brine this season instead of just salt.

Crews say the liquid seems to be more effective at temperatures above 15-to-20 degrees.

Below that range, they’ll add calcium to their mix to melt the snow and ice at lower temperatures.