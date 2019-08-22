Nugget of Knowledge: Wienermobile update

Carl Mayer built the first Wienermobile in 1936 to hand out wieners in Chicago

(WYTV) – Oscar Mayer has more than one Wienermobile. It has half a dozen that make up to 1,400 stops each year.

Oscar Mayer trains Wienermobile drivers at Hot Dog High in Madison, Wisconsin. It has a dozen positions open each year and gets 1,000 to 1,500 applications.

The drivers are called “hotdoggers,”and the passengers are said to be riding “shotbun.” The passenger’s job is to wave to people and other cars going by.

Race car driver Al Unser, Jr. took a Wienermobile to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1988 and drove it for laps. It reached 110 miles per hour.

Oscar Mayer has a large Wienie-Bago, an RV that sleeps four.

If you’re in Chicago, you can rent a Wienermobile that sleeps two for $136 a night. It comes with a bed, an outdoor dining area and a fridge stocked with hot dogs.

In 2015, Oscar Mayer sold a 22 inch long Wienermobile, able to hold two hot dogs for transport across picnic tables.

You can still find them on eBay.