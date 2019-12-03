NOMS Ankle and Foot Care Centers collecting shoes, socks for those in need

The goal is to collect more than 500 pairs of shoes and even more socks

(WYTV) – It is the season of giving, and NOMS Ankle and Foot Care Centers are helping those in need this holiday season.

NOMS Ankle and Foot Care Centers kicked off their 22nd annual holiday shoe and sock drive. The goal is to collect more than 500 pairs of shoes and even more socks to those in need.

The offices have collected thousands of shoes and socks since the drive started in 1998.

“Unfortunately, we still have a lot of needy people in this town that do need, during this time of year when the weather gets cold, do not have adequate footgear, being the shoes and socks, so what we try to do is we try to accommodate and help them out any way that we can,” said Dr. Daniel Debiek.

The Centers are collecting shoes and socks at all 19 of their offices (in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Ashtabula and Portage counties in Ohio and Mercer County in Pennsylvania) through January 3.

A list of their locations is on the business’s website.

The physicians will accept shoes of all sizes, both men and women, and all types of shoes, including athletic, dress and casual, as well as boots. Boots in children’s sizes are especially needed.

The shoes should be new or nearly new. Socks of all sizes must be new.

For more information, call 330-629-8800.