No bond for driver accused in Milton Twp. double fatal crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Bristolville man was in court Wednesday, answering to multiple charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI.

Gregory Barnhart was indicted by a Mahoning County in connection to a September crash on Route 534 Milton Township that killed 68-year-old Howard Mounts, of New Middletown, and 34-year-old Bradley Ronci, of Youngstown.

Police say Barnhart went left of center, hitting Mounts’ vehicle.

Barnhart was denied bond at his court hearing Wednesday. His trial will begin next year.

Two weeks after the fatal crash on Route 534, Barnhart was implicated in a rollover on crash on Interstate 76, also in Milton Township.

Police say Barnhart was behind the wheel in the interstate when he lost control and rolled over. He was charged with failure to control and OVI in that incident.