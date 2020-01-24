Newton Falls closer to restoring historic community center

Newton Falls' city manager sent City Council a proposed contract, which he said paves the way toward restoration

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – The historic Newton Falls Community Center is one step closer to being restored.

Newton Falls City Manager Dave Lynch has sent City Council a proposed contract with Heritage Accord. Lynch said the contract paves the way for complete restoration in anticipation of reopening the center.

In a post on the city’s Facebook page, Lynch wrote that he hopes council will approve the contract so the real work of major fundraising and expert historical restoration can begin.

You can read the full contract on Newton Falls’ website.