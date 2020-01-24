Breaking News
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

Newton Falls closer to restoring historic community center

Local

Newton Falls' city manager sent City Council a proposed contract, which he said paves the way toward restoration

by: Chelsea Simeon

Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – The historic Newton Falls Community Center is one step closer to being restored.

Newton Falls City Manager Dave Lynch has sent City Council a proposed contract with Heritage Accord. Lynch said the contract paves the way for complete restoration in anticipation of reopening the center.

In a post on the city’s Facebook page, Lynch wrote that he hopes council will approve the contract so the real work of major fundraising and expert historical restoration can begin.

You can read the full contract on Newton Falls’ website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle