New winery opens in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new winery in Columbiana County.

Sundog Cellars Winery and Cidery opened earlier this month at Firestone Farms.

It’s a family-owned business that started two years ago at its first location in downtown Columbiana. That’s where they make all the wine.

Both locations also offer live music and other events all year.

“We had to expand our production area, so our original location on S. Main, we shorted the tasting room area and created more of a larger production area where we can ramp up our wine and cider,” said Co-Owner Nicole Ice.