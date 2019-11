The Cafaro Corporation is currently in talks with a major retailer to take over the Sears location

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – There could be a new retailer coming to the Eastwood Mall next year.

The Cafaro Corporation is currently in talks with a major retailer to take over the Sears location. Those talks are in the final stages, confirms a company spokesman.

An announcement could come in the first week of January.