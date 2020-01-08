Nemenz IGA store in Struthers among top stores receiving honor

Nemenz IGA in Struthers got a special visit by the CEO, with a special presentation

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A top honor was given Wednesday morning to a local grocery store that some say is best known for its bakery.

The store was selected out of 6,000 IGA stores globally and 1,200 stores in the U.S. as one of the stores in the running as the U.S.A. International Retailer of the Year. The business is one of five left in the running.

The stores are selected for their community service and for supporting local farmers.

“It’s quite an honor that everybody is here, and to be nominated, and to receive this award. It’s something that we had not expected going into all of this. It really, truly is an honor,” said owner Judy Gabriele.

After the presentation, the owners took the CEO on a tour of the store. They introduced him to the employees who help them make the store so successful.