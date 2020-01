Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to a crash in Hubbard

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to a crash in Hubbard.

The accident happened about 7:15 a.m. Monday off of Hubbard Bedford Road, near Stateline Road.

Dispatchers say the accident involves one vehicle with multiple occupants.

We have a reporter heading to the scene. Check back here and tune in to First News at Noon for updates.