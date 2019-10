The accident happened about 5:10 a.m. Monday in the area of Route 224 and Gault Road

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A motorcycle driver was hurt after hitting two young cows Monday in Ellsworth Twp.

The accident happened about 5:10 a.m. in the area of Route 224 and Gault Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The cows were killed in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.