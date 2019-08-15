Mom charged after 8-year-old Boardman boy shot himself in the hand

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The mother of a Boardman child who police say shot himself in the hand will now face criminal charges.

It happened Monday morning at an apartment building on Shields Road.

The child told officers he took a loaded gun out of a closet and started playing with it when the weapon fired and the boy was shot in the hand.

He was taken for treatment to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Wednesday afternoon, detectives filed a child endangering charge against the boy’s mother, Te’erai Lucy Ann Gordon.

Gordon told police that she was sleeping when the gun went off, according to a police report.

She is set to appear in court Thursday.