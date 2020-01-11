Model railroad show planned in Salem Sunday

In its 63rd year, the show will feature more than 200 dealer tables

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Model Railroad Association is holding its Toy Train and Model Railroad Flea Market in Salem on Sunday.

In its 63rd year, the show will feature more than 200 dealer tables, featuring model railroad merchandise and other railroad memorabilia. A return feature will be a 60-foot-long operating HO modular layout, courtesy of the National Model Railroad Association Division #1.

The show takes place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Salem Center Plex, located at 1098 Ellsworth Avenue.

Admission is $5 for adults, while children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free.

The Salem Historical Society will have its trolly bus to transport people from the parking lots to the show.

If you can’t make it this Sunday, another show is also planned on Sunday, April 19.