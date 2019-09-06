Mercy Health shows off new training facility for police officers

They used grant money to buy wrestling mats to train defensive moves and built a simulator "shoot" house

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health is showing off a new state-of-the-art training facility for its police officers in Boardman.

Friday, was dedication day for the building.

It’s along McClurg Road in a space that was used for storage.

In February, officers started cleaning it out. They used grant money to buy wrestling mats to train defensive moves and built a simulator “shoot” house for active shooter training.

Now, they can train hospital staff members and even offer the facility to other police departments.

“Having the simulator shoot house and having the ability to have the nursing staff come here is a great benefit for us, because at the same time, we’ve set this shoot house up very similar to how the rooms and hallways look in the hospitals, so they’re going to get real-world training in a controlled environment,” Mercy Health Police Chief Ryan Bonacci.

Next, they’ll build Phase 2 of the project — an area where they can train for a Hazmat emergency and learn how to set up a decontamination area.