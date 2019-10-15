Mercer County voters can test new paper ballots ahead of elections

Public sessions are happening at several locations through Thursday

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – Voters in Mercer County are getting a first look at new paper ballots.

Voters can practice on the new system, beginning Tuesday.

Public sessions are happening at several locations through Thursday:

Oct. 15 – 8:30-10:30 a.m., Greenville Senior Service Center, 45 Alan Avenue (in Riverside Park)

Oct. 16 – 5-7 p.m., Mercer County Courthouse Assembly Room

Oct. 17 – 10 a.m. to noon, Shenango Valley Senior Community Center, 220 North Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage

You can also stop in the Bureau of Elections office at the courthouse and take a look anytime they are open. Visitors should call ahead at 724-662-7542 to ensure availability.