Meeting $100-million goal, YSU Foundation increases capital campaign goal

The YSU Foundation is increasing its 'We See Tomorrow' campaign to a new goal of $125 million

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Proving philanthropy is alive and well in the Mahoning Valley, the Youngstown State University Foundation made an announcement Wednesday morning.

Thanks to donations, the foundation is increasing its capital campaign to a new goal of $125 million.

The previous goal of $100 million was met in record time.

“The success of this campaign has been nothing short of phenomenal, a reflection of the generous support and strong reputation that YSU has throughout the region and across the country,” said Jocelyne Kollay Linsalata, a YSU Foundation trustee and campaign chair. “We look forward to keeping the momentum going and setting our sights even higher.”

The capital campaign is called “We See Tomorrow.”

The money funds scholarships, brings state-of-the-art classroom technology and supports endowed faculty professorships.

In all, the campaign has garnered nearly 27,000 gifts, including 32 donations of $1 million or more and 39 gifts of $100,000 or more from out-of-town donors. In fact, the 40 trustees of the YSU Foundation, which serves as the university’s fund-raising arm, alone gifted nearly $9.8 million to the campaign.

For more information on the campaign and to make a gift, visit www.YSUFoundation.org or call 330-941-3211.