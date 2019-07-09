MCCTC breaks ground on $1-million fire training facility

The fire tower construction is expected to be completed in January.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Mahoning County Career and Technical Center broke ground on a fire training facility.

The project will cost just over $1 million.

The facility provides a safer environment for students, training for adults, and local fire departments will also have access.

Firefighters will be able to train on treating live burns, search and rescue operations, rappelling and more.

Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost explained why the facility is so valuable to the Mahoning Valley.

“When the students are done, they’re gonna have real-life experience. They can actually just go to work because of everything they get in this training tower. They’ve already seen it,” he said.

Chief Frost said training for firefighters in the area requires around 400 hours.

