Marshals arrest suspect in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a shooting September 9 on Youngstown’s south side was taken into custody Tuesday.

Desmond Cochrane, 23, is charged with felonious assault for the shooting that injured a man on West LaClede Avenue.

U.S. Marshals with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested him at a home on West Ravenwood Avenue. He will be booked into the Mahoning County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

In the September 9 shooting, the victim told police he was walking in the street at West LaClede Avenue and Hillman Street when a car passed him, then turned around and drove back toward him.

Someone in the car then fired several shots at the victim, hitting him in the leg. The victim managed to make it to a house on West LaClede Avenue, where police were called.