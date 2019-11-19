Man suffers burns and smoke inhalation in Weathersfield Twp. fire

A neighbor said the homeowner came to his house covered in what appeared to be soot and yelled that his house was on fire

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in Weathersfield Township.

His dog who alerted him to the fire has died.

Firefighters were called about 8:30 a.m. to a house in the 3800 block of Edwards Street.

Smoke and flames were pouring from the house when crews arrived.

A neighbor said the man who lives in the home, Jeff Flory, came to his house covered in what appeared to be soot and yelled that his house was on fire.

“He’s as black as black can be. It’s going fast,” the caller said.

Flory had reported that his dog woke him up and that he broke out a kitchen window to get out. While he was escaping, he lost sight of the dog.

The dog was later found dead under a bed.

Flory was on a ventilator in the hospital, where he was taken with smoke inhalation and burns to his hands. He was last listed in serious condition.

Multiple fire departments were called in to help to out the flames.