Man shot walking dog in Youngstown

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a man was shot in the buttocks Monday night while he said he was walking his dog on Youngstown’s south side.

The shooting happened just before midnight. The man said he had been walking in the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue, in the Brownlee Woods neighborhood, at the time.

He said he didn’t realize that he had been shot until he got home, according to police.

Police said it does not appear that the victim was the intended target.

At last check, the victim was in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center.