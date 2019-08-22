Man found with gunshot wounds near crashed SUV in Warren

Police do not know the location Parker was shot, and have no suspects at this time

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police say a man was found with gunshot wounds in Warren.

Warren Police Lt. Martin Gargas said 32-year-old Kasmond Parker crashed his car into a parked SUV on the 100 block of North Park Ave. around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He had multiple gunshot wounds.

Gargas said Parker was on the sidewalk when officers arrived. He was able to speak, but would not cooperate, investigators said.

Parker was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Police do not know where Parker was shot and have no suspects at this time.

Stick with WYTV for more details on this is a developing story.