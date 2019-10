The vehicle crashed through the building, into the therapy gym

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – An elderly man drove through a nursing home in Columbiana on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle crashed through the building, into a therapy gym area at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care.

No one was injured.

The driver hit the gas instead of the brake, according to a Windsor House spokesperson.

Repairs are underway and the damage is said to be relatively minor.