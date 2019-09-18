‘Mammovan’ stops in Youngstown, offering free breast-cancer screenings for uninsured, underinsured

The state-of-the-art mobile unit makes it easier for women to get screened for breast cancer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Mercy Health’s Joanie Abdu Mobile Mammography van was parked at Cardinal Mooney High School on Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art mobile unit makes it easier for women to get screened for breast cancer. It is also free to the uninsured and underinsured, although those with insurance will be billed.

It uses the same technology and equipment that is used at the Breast Care Center. The van is staffed with board-certified breast radiologists with experience in performing mammograms and reading exam results.

“We did mobile because it was so important to reach the entire Valley. Services are not readily available for a lot of women. There’s a lot of transportation issues, and our center is a comprehensive center, first-class center. We’re taking that on the road, so these women can get the care that they need,” said Julie Paine, health educator for the Joanie Abdu Center.

The “Mammovan” goes to 24 locations per month.

Patients don’t need a prescription to go. You can find a schedule at on Mercy Health’s website.