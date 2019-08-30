Mahoning County Engineer said Five Points round-about project is on schedule

Local

Despite complaints that the project has fallen behind, Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the work is still on target

by: Gerry Ricciutti

Posted: / Updated:

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Engineer said the project to build a round-about along Western Reserve Road is making progress and on schedule.

The project will convert the old Five Points intersection with North Lima and Springfield Roads into a continuous loop.

Despite complaints that the project has fallen behind, Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the work is still on target.

“Obviously, we had a very wet spring and a very wet beginning of summer, but the target date was always later this fall, and things are moving along quite well. Like I said, it’s been a challenging year with the weather, but lately, it’s been cooperating with us,” he said.

After the holiday weekend, Ginnetti said work will start on the “southern end” of the round-about.

He said barring any unforeseen issues, the project will be completed later this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WYTV Signal Update

Trending on WYTV.com