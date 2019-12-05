Luncheon at Outback Steakhouse benefits Hospice of the Valley

It was all served by local on-air personalities

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hospice of the Valley held its 18th annual Awesome Aussie luncheon at Outback Steakhouse in Boardman on Thursday.

Guests had a choice of entree and side. It was all served by local on-air personalities, including Jim Loboy and Len Rome.

Organizers say Hospice of the Valley is important to local families in need.

“It goes to the care for people we are serving. People don’t have healthcare. I do want people to know hospice is a healthcare entitlement. People think, ‘This is something I can’t do;’ they can,” said Liz McGarry, of Hospice of the Valley.

They usually make an average of $10,000 to $15,000 from the event. It includes raffles and a cash bar.