Local Special Olympics athletes board bus bound for Columbus

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of 22 athletes from all over Mahoning County is heading to Columbus for the Summer Games.

The athletes competed all year for an opportunity to travel to Columbus for the statewide event.

The students boarded the bus at Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown at 9 a.m. Friday and will return Sunday.

The group will be competing in volleyball, track and softball at The Ohio State University.

Their coordinator says the athletes have been working hard all year, just for the opportunity to compete at the summer games.

“The nice thing is all our athletes are winners, no matter what they do. They compete hard, but when they come back with a medal, it just makes it that much more special,” said David Grossman.

Mahoning County’s athletes include the follow:

Paul Adamovich, competing in modified volleyball

Bryan Davis, modified volleyball

Neil Gruber, modified volleyball

Robert Hewitt: modified volleyball

Michael Klaus: modified volleyball

LaKeith Robinson: modified volleyball

Michael Timmerman: modified volleyball

Shawn Trifero: modified volleyball

Fred Beshara: 200M run (dash)/Mini jav

Owen Botzenhart: 200 M run (dash)/Mini jav

Fabiana Cavour: 200 M run (dash)/Mini jav

Amy Helmuth: 800M walk/Mini jav

Tammy Helmuth: 100M walk/Mini jav

Takeisha Jackson: 100M run (dash)/Softball throw

Brandon Macias: 100M walk/Softball throw

Reynaldo Matos: 100M walk (dash)/Softball throw

Jennifer Mikovich: 100M walk/Mini jav

Robert Monoski: 200M run (dash)/Mini jav

Mark Saraceno: 100M run (dash)/shotput

Lakeisha Stanley: 100M run (dash)/softball throw

Marlena Timmerman: 100M run (dash)/mini jav

Matthew Timmerman: 100M run (dash)/softball throw

You can follow all the latest developments on social media with the hashtag, #SOOHSG19.