Local Special Olympics athletes board bus bound for Columbus

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of 22 athletes from all over Mahoning County is heading to Columbus for the Summer Games.
The athletes competed all year for an opportunity to travel to Columbus for the statewide event.
The students boarded the bus at Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown at 9 a.m. Friday and will return Sunday.
The group will be competing in volleyball, track and softball at The Ohio State University.
Their coordinator says the athletes have been working hard all year, just for the opportunity to compete at the summer games.
“The nice thing is all our athletes are winners, no matter what they do. They compete hard, but when they come back with a medal, it just makes it that much more special,” said David Grossman.
Mahoning County’s athletes include the follow:
- Paul Adamovich, competing in modified volleyball
- Bryan Davis, modified volleyball
- Neil Gruber, modified volleyball
- Robert Hewitt: modified volleyball
- Michael Klaus: modified volleyball
- LaKeith Robinson: modified volleyball
- Michael Timmerman: modified volleyball
- Shawn Trifero: modified volleyball
- Fred Beshara: 200M run (dash)/Mini jav
- Owen Botzenhart: 200 M run (dash)/Mini jav
- Fabiana Cavour: 200 M run (dash)/Mini jav
- Amy Helmuth: 800M walk/Mini jav
- Tammy Helmuth: 100M walk/Mini jav
- Takeisha Jackson: 100M run (dash)/Softball throw
- Brandon Macias: 100M walk/Softball throw
- Reynaldo Matos: 100M walk (dash)/Softball throw
- Jennifer Mikovich: 100M walk/Mini jav
- Robert Monoski: 200M run (dash)/Mini jav
- Mark Saraceno: 100M run (dash)/shotput
- Lakeisha Stanley: 100M run (dash)/softball throw
- Marlena Timmerman: 100M run (dash)/mini jav
- Matthew Timmerman: 100M run (dash)/softball throw
You can follow all the latest developments on social media with the hashtag, #SOOHSG19.