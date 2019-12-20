Local organization making kids’ hospital stays a little brighter

Brighten Up for the Kids delivered 4,200 toys to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A local organization is helping make sure kids in the hospital this holiday season get to experience Christmas with a gift.

The organization is called “Brighten Up for the Kids.”

For the past 10 years, it has been collecting toys with drop boxes in local businesses.

Friday, the group met at Youngstown Cycle Supply in Boardman to load up. Then, they drove in a caravan over to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman.

“A lot of the toys will go for the kids who have to stay there for the holiday as a Christmas present. Then, each toy that’s left over will get distributed to the kids. Any child that walks through the doors at Akron Children’s will get a toy when they leave so they have a positive experience rather than a scary experience of the hospital,” said Megan Stevens, of Brighten Up for the Kids.

Brighten Up for the Kids had a goal of collecting 4,000 gifts this year. Stevens said they had more than 4,200 to deliver Friday.

If you’re interested in donating, you can find more information on how to do so on Brighten Up for the Kids’ website.