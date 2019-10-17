Local KFC serves community members in need at the Rescue Mission

KFC staff hopes this keeps growing so they can donate even more food

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley was picked for KFC’s Day of Giving this year.

On Thursday, the staff served lunch to 125 people at the Rescue Mission. This was the second year KFC has done this event.

“We have 200 restaurants in eight states and in each area where we are at, we are doing a Day of Giving and we are going to the local mission and kitchens and we are handing out meals,” said Sue Redington, KFC’s general manager.

The staff at KFC said its goal is to make sure this keeps growing so they can donate even more food to community members in need.