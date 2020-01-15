Local high school students go beyond classroom for lesson

Students from East, Chaney and Rayen Early College visited Regal Cinema South in Boardman for a private showing of the movie, "Just Mercy"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – More than 100 local high school kids got to leave class Wednesday for a special field trip.

Students from East, Chaney and Rayen Early College visited Regal Cinema South in Boardman on Wednesday morning. They went for a private showing of the movie, “Just Mercy.”

Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past purchased the tickets.

The movie is based on a book by a lawyer who works with those on Death Row. One of his clients visited the students last October.

“It’s a great idea because it shows people to learn outside the classroom, and it gives background on what’s really not written in our history books,” said Santajah Douglass, an East High School student.

Representatives from Sojourn to the Past say the goal in showing the movie to local students is to generate conversation about the problem of mass incarceration in the U.S.