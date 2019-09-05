Local doctor stresses importance of vaccines as kids head back to school

Ucchino said after the popular anti-vaccination movement, doctors are seeing the build-up of popular diseases again

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Vaccines have been a hot topic of discussion as the anti-vaccine movement has grown over the last year.

As kids head back to school, though, what should parents know?

Mercy Health Primary Care Dr. Mallory Ucchino said immunizations are incredibly important. They help your body build up antibodies, so if you ever come into contact with these diseases, your body will have a better chance of fighting them off, she said.

Ucchino said after the popular anti-vaccination movement, doctors are seeing the build-up of popular diseases again like measles.

She said if your child has been properly vaccinated, you do not need to worry about them getting these illnesses, but there are ways to help prevent sickness as they head back to school.

“You’re gonna have viruses spread, no matter what. It’s just the nature of being around that many people, but the best thing that teachers and students can do is wash their hands, and clean countertops and clean surfaces will be the things that prevent the spread of those viruses,” she said.

Ucchino said if you are concerned or have questions about vaccines or your child, talk to your doctor or visit CDC.gov.