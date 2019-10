Local Congressman Tim Ryan pulls out of race for president

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Local Representative Tim Ryan announced that he is pulling out of the race for president.

He plans to run for reelection as Representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

Thursday, Ryan released the following statement:

I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country: the workers who have been left behind, the businesses who have been left behind, the people who need health care or aren’t getting a quality education, or are saddled by tremendous debt.

I’m proud of this campaign because I believe we’ve done that. We’ve given voice to the forgotten communities and the forgotten people in the United States.

While it didn’t work out quite the way we planned, this voice will not be stifled. I will continue to advocate and fight for the working people of this country — white, black, brown, men, women. There’s people who get up every day, take a shower after work sometimes, that are working really hard. And we’re going to continue to fight for making sure that those workers are treated fairly, and that they have access to good health care, that they have a solid pension to retire on.

I’ll continue to fight, and I appreciate all of the effort on behalf of our volunteers, our staff, all of those who chipped in money and made a sacrifice to help get this campaign up and running. Adeep heartfelt thanks to my wife Andrea, and my children – Mason, Bella and Brady – for picking up the slack while I’ve been on the campaign trail.”