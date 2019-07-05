Large sinkhole opens up in Howland parking lot

The sinkhole is in a parking lot near Gander Outdoors

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A large sinkhole has opened up in a parking lot near Gander Outdoors in Howland.

The area around the sinkhole is roped off with caution tape to prevent drivers from getting near the area.

Cafaro Company Spokesman Joe Bell said the damage was caused by Wednesday’s heavy rain. The lot collapsed near the storm sewer.

A contractor will be assessing the damage Friday and determining repairs.

Bell said the hole isn’t having a major impact on business in the area as it only impacted a few parking spaces.