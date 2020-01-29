Large crowd turns out to hear from Lordstown Motors

They were listening to Lordstown Motors' plan for the old General Motors plant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A large crowd turned out to hear from Lordstown Motors Corporation.

More than 450 people were at Stambaugh Auditorium Wednesday morning.

They were listening to Lordstown Motors’ plan for the old General Motors plant.

These people were with businesses and contractors. They want to help modify the plant so it can make larger electric vehicles.

Along with Valley businesses, there were businesses from 10 other states and two other countries.

Officials say the goal is to utilize as much local work as possible but incorporate outside companies too.

“We think it’s a great opportunity, not just for Lordstown Motors, but for those other companies who might have a long-term need to do business here, and we’re here to support them as well,” said Lauren Johnson, of the Regional Chamber.

There will be another, similar event next Tuesday at Stambaugh.

From there, contractors and businesses put in their bids to do the work for Lordstown.