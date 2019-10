The principal was made aware of the situation on Wednesday and found the weapon in the student's backpack

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Howland Springs Elementary School student brought a knife to school, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The principal was made aware of the situation on Wednesday and found the weapon in the student’s backpack.

The school resource officer and superintendent were contacted about the situation.

According to the school’s spokeswoman, disciplinary action was taken, and parents were notified.

The district confirmed that it was an isolated incident.