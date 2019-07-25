Kids get hands-on experience with fish at Boardman Park

ODNR officials say this is a good way to get kids out from behind the TV

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Some young, local campers are getting schooled in fish.

The Ohio Division of Natural Resources (ODNR) was at Boardman Park teaching kids all about fish.

They’re getting hands-on experience, touching fish while learning about the food chain. Afterward, they learned how to prepare and filet a fish.

“A lot of kids don’t get outside in Ohio, and northeast Ohio, our fishing opportunities are very large. It’s good to let the kids know the different areas we have out there for them to recreate,” said Dan Wright.

This is all part of the Adventure Day Camp that runs through August 16.

Kids ages kindergarten through sixth grade can still sign up on the Boardman Park’s website.