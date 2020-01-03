Judges appoint new representative of Mahoning County Veterans Services Commission

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The newest member of Mahoning County’s Veterans Services Commission has actually been around for quite a while.

Friday morning, Judge R. Scott Krichbaum gave the oath to long-time veterans advocate Leo Connelly, who will now fill an unexpired term.

Commission members are nominated to their positions, but the county’s judges make the final decision.

In this case, Connelly’s appointment was unanimous.

“There are eight judges involved, and they all have a say in who commands that budget and runs that office, and we became an autonomous board. We’re our own board, the five commissioners,” Connelly said.

Connelly was first selected to the board in 2010 to represent local disabled veterans but had to step down because of health issues.

In his latest appointment, he will represent local Purple Heart recipients.