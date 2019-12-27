Judge sets above-average bond for man accused of having nude photos of Canfield girl

Local

Judge Molly Johnson said she was concerned that Hussain may be a flight risk as he is in the country on a visa from Saudi Arabia

by: Patty Coller

Posted: / Updated:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Chicago man accused of having nude photos of a teen girl from Canfield went before a judge Friday.

Bond was set at $35,000 for 19-year-old Rayan Hussain.

Hussain is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, pandering obscenity and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Prosecutors say Hussain met the 14-year-old girl online and traveled from Chicago to meet up with her.

Nude photos of the girl were found on Hussain’s phone, according to police.

Judge Molly Johnson set bail $11,000 higher than usual, saying she is concerned that Hussain may be a flight risk.

“I do have concerns because of the severity of the charges, but more importantly, because you don’t have any ties to the area, and I do have concerns that you may be incentivized to leave town and not make your future court dates,” Johnson said.

Hussain told the judge he has a brother in Chicago and that he does not have a job. He said he is a student at “Harper” [College in Illinois] and needs a court-appointed attorney.

Police say they found two passports and a $13,000 check in Hussain’s vehicle. He told the judge he is in the country on a visa from Saudi Arabia.

He will be back in court January 3.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com