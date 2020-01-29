Judge sentences robber of Jared jewelry store in Boardman

In a surprising turn, Clark Greene asked for more time in prison than his attorney requested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The state argued Wednesday for a four-year sentence for Clark Greene for robbing a Jared jewelry store in Boardman in January of 2018.

Greene’s lawyer, Tony Meranto, asked for two years.

Greene, however, asked for three, which stunned both Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Donofrio and Meranto.

“That’s a first for me,” Judge Donofrio said.

“That’s a first for me, too, your honor,” Meranto said.

Judge Donofrio, however, agreed with prosecutors and gave Greene a four-year sentence for the Jan. 29, 2018 robbery of the Market Street jewelry store.

Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Trapp said Greene walked into the store and asked to see two diamonds. When he got them, he ran out of the store and into a waiting car driven by his brother, Mark Greene, 44.

The pair led police on a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour before the car collided with another car at Mahoning and North Dunlap avenues on the West Side.

The pair managed to elude police but were indicted later and arrested in their native Philadelphia.

Mark Greene also pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to 17 months in prison.

Trapp said a four-year sentence was necessary because of the danger the chase put people in and also because Greene has a lengthy record in three states stretching back to 1984.

“He bought his thieving ways to Ohio,” Trapp said.

Meranto argued for a two-year sentence, saying it would be consistent with his brother’s sentence. He noted that Greene was not driving the car and did not use a weapon.

Greene said he wanted a three-year sentence because he had a two-year sentence awaiting him in Maryland after his Ohio time is up. He did not elaborate why he thought that was necessary.

Judge Donofrio said the felt the four years was required because of the trauma inflicted on the Jared employees, the chase that happened and Greene’s record.

“I think that says something about your ability to be rehabilitated,” Judge Donofrio said.

Greene must also pay $18,000 in restitution. The diamonds were never found.