Judge sentences man convicted in Youngstown bar shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A judge sentenced a man to life in prison for a murder at a Youngstown bar in 2017.

A jury found Johnny Wallace guilty in the shooting death of Colin Brown in November 2017. It happened at Last Call Bar on South Avenue.

Wallace will be eligible for parole after 21 years.

Brown’s sister, a corrections officer, told Wallace, “I hope you rot.”

Last month, the victim’s girlfriend tearfully explained how she and Brown had gone to the bar when the victim walked to the restroom. She said she then heard a gunshot and saw Wallace coming out of that bathroom.

“I’ll never forget this ’til I die. It was a moment, a moment in time when he looked at me, and I can remember it in slow motion, and he had this smirk on his face, and he was proud,” she testified in court.

Wallace’s attorney said he will appeal the conviction.