Judge rules suspect in 1992 Austintown murder case not competent for trial

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused in a murder case from 1992 in Austintown will not be going on trial.

Last week, a Mahoning County judge ruled Samuel Legg, III is not competent to stand trial.

He’s charged in the beating death of Sharon Kedzierski. Police found her body near an Austintown truck stop.

Investigators were only able to link the victim and suspect, a former truck driver, two years ago through DNA.

Investigators said DNA testing linked Legg to a 1997 Medina County rape case and four unsolved homicides in Illinois and Ohio.

Legg will undergo another four months of counseling to determine whether he can be restored to competency.