Investigators identify ‘person of interest’ in Youngstown shooting at Highway Patrol troopers

The person of interest hasn't yet been charged in the early stages of the investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirm that they have identified a person of interest, believed to be involved in the shooting at troopers in Youngstown.

No one was hit Friday when someone fired at the troopers, who were in an unmarked vehicle on the city’s south side. The troopers were conducting surveillance for some stolen vehicles.

However, Lt. Jerad Sutton confims that investigators have found a car that they believe was involved in the crime. He said they’ve also identified a person of interest, whose identity isn’t being released at this time.

The person of interest hasn’t yet been charged in the early stages of the investigation.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of W. Warren Avenue and Summer Street.

It led police from multiple agencies to surround the area, looking for those involved.

Investigators initially said they didn’t know whether the shooter was targeting the troopers or believed they were somebody else.

They had nothing identifying themselves as troopers when the shooting occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.